Obituary: Hendrik Jan (Hank) Ullman

Hendrik Jan (Hank) Ullman of Westhampton, passed away peacefully from cancer on April 11. He was born in Amsterdam, The Netherlands to the late Emily and Frank Ullman on March 23, 1946. He grew up in Port Washington, and spent much of his life with his family in Port Washington. He graduated from Hebron Academy and Boston University, served in the U.S. Army, and spent much of his life in retailing, starting with JC Penney and spending many years with his parents running the Nassau Stores on Long Island. His later business life was focused on the sale of long-term care insurance. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Kathleen, sons Brian and Eric, Eric’s wife Meredith, grandchildren, Brianna, Olivia, Theodore and Cecilia, a brother, Leo, Leo’s wife Kay and their four children and nine grandchildren. Hank was a wonderful guy, loved by his family and many, many friends, to whom he brought great joy. His remains will be cremated. A ceremony to honor his life will be scheduled for a later date.

Hank’s parents and his brother (the undersigned) were Holocaust survivors who arrived in Port Washington in December 1947, when Hank, born 10 months after his parents were liberated, was 1-1/2 years old, and spent most of their lives in Port Washington, where they established meaningful roots and participated in many community, educational, charitable and civic activities. Hank’s mother, Emily Ullman, was a member of the Board of Trustees of the North Shore Unitarian – Universalist Congregation; she was also the head of the Port Washington Library’s Music Advisory Council and of the Music Study Club in Port Washington. Hank’s mom passed away in 2000, at the age of 87. Hank’s father, Frank Ullman, together with his mother’s cousin and brother-law, founded the Nassau Stores, 5 & 10 cent stores in Port Washington, Manhasset, New Hyde Park, Franklin Square, Merrick, Bellmore and Hicksville. In 1970, there were more Nassau Stores than Sam Walton had such stores. (Perhaps if they could have gotten along, they would have been Walmart.) Hank’s father, after they closed the stores, worked many years in the Manhasset Public Library. He was cited in Library Magazine as the oldest paid library employee in the U.S. Hank’s dad passed away in 2010, at the age of 96.

Hank attended Port Washington schools through 10th grade; Kathy’s and his two sons graduated from Port Washington schools. Kay and Leo Ullman also both attended Port Washington schools and both were members and Presidents of the Port Washington School District’s Board of Education. Kay Ullman, has been a Trustee of the Village of Sands Point for 25 years and previously headed a number of school-related PTAs and other organizations.

Hank’s wife, Kathy Scriver Ullman (they were married 50 years) was employed while they lived in Port Washington with the Port Washington Community Chest. She herself is an artist who has received a number of awards for her paintings. Their son, Eric, with his wife, Meredith and their two kids, live in Ohio, he is with a computer application company; their son, Brian, also with two kids, lives in New York, and directs a real estate office.