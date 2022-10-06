Obituary: Frank Tomeo

Frank Tomeo, of Dunnville, Kentucky passed away on Sunday, September 25, 2022, at his home. He was 80 years old.

Born on May 19, 1942, in Corona, Queens, New York, he was the son of the late Louis Tomeo and Mary Tobin Brienza. He attended Brooklyn Prep High School and Fordham University. While at Fordham University, he was twice elected Fordham athlete of the year. Frank still stands as one of the best middle distance runners in Fordham track history. In 1962, Frank set a new school record in the indoor half mile with a time of 1:51.8. He anchored Fordham’s IC4A outdoor mile champion relay team and was national indoor champion in the 1,000 yards, garnering All-American honors in 1962. Frank also excelled in the 880, and led the Rams to first place in the Metropolitan Relays. After graduating from Fordham in 1963, Frank attended graduate school at the University of Bonn in Germany. He became platoon commander in the Marines at Quantico, VA where he also competed internationally for the Quantico Track team. He was a second lieutenant in 1963. He was promoted to first lieutenant and served as a regimental intelligence officer for the 26th Marines and was promoted to Captain at Okinawa and served as regimental intelligence officer at Khe Sanh, Vietnam.

After Vietnam, Frank moved from Corona to Port Washington, New York on Long Island. He worked as an advertising executive on Madison Avenue working for CBS Sports and the World Wrestling Federation. While in Port Washington, Frank loved to volunteer his time coaching children, especially the Port Washington Blasters Soccer Club. He was well loved by the families and children that got to know him. Coach Tomeo is remembered by his players for his inspirational and memorable speeches and his winning attitude. He implored his players to laugh, think and never give up.

After leaving a long career of advertising in New York City, Frank moved to Kentucky to pursue his childhood dream of living on a farm. While in Kentucky, he became a full-time cattle rancher and was a beloved member of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church, where he often volunteered his time and met many wonderful people and friends.

He is survived by his son, Brian Tomeo of Miami, Florida and Brian’s wife Mayra; daughter, Barbara Tomeo of San Diego, California; granddaughter, Stella Tomeo; sisters, Mitzi Tietjen and Patricia DePrima; stepbrother, Chris Tomeo; and stepsister, Diane Hill.

A funeral mass was held at on Thursday, September 29, 2022, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with Father George Otuma officiating. Military honors were provided by the Casey County Veterans Honor Guard.

Arrangements for Frank Tomeo were entrusted to McKinney-Brown Funeral Home. An online guestbook is available at www.mckinneybrown.com