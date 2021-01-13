Obituary: Dr. William S. Wald

Beloved husband, father and grandfather died Dec. 25, peacefully at his home in Westport, CT after courageously living with Parkinson’s Disease for more than a decade. He was 84 years old, a proud father and grandfather and respected by his family, friends, colleagues and patients.

Born in Brooklyn, Dr. Wald graduated from Friends Academy in Philadelphia; Earlham College; and Temple University School of Dentistry, where he met his wife, Phyllis, of 57 years. Bill had a dental practice in Port Washington for more than 35 years. He was a captain in the US Air Force stationed in Lubbock, Texas, and was past president and a Paul Harris fellow of the Port Washington Rotary Club; an active member of the Masons; and on the Board of Directors of the Community Synagogue in Port Washington. Dr. Wald was an avid reader.

He also enjoyed running, boating, and British history, fine tea, and was a world traveler. He was a kind and gentle man, with a sharp wit and sense of humor to match. He had a loving ap preciation for his extended family including his cousins, nieces and nephews. Devot ed husband of Phyllis and lov ing father of Michael and his wife Julie, Jeffrey and Adam and

his wife Rachel. Beloved grandfather of Jonah, Eli, Milo, Eviana, Iyla and Ruby. Dear brother of the late Lou Wald.

Remembrances may be made to Jewish Senior Services in Bridgeport, CT iseniors.org/donations/ memorial-gifts-honorariums-donations/