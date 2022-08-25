Obituary: Carmela Cipriano

Longtime Port Washington resident and St. Peter of Alcantara parishioner, Carmela Cipriano died peacefully on Sunday, Aug. 14, age 93, three months after the passing of her husband, Frank Cipriano. In 2014 she and Frank left their home of sixty years on Bar Beach Road to live on Cape Cod, Massachusetts. After attending New York Medical College in Manhattan to become a nurse, she worked, married, and raised four daughters. Known as Milly to her family and friends, she was especially devoted to family life. Carmela is survived by her daughters, eight grandchildren, and eleven great-grandchildren.

—Submitted by Laura Cipriano