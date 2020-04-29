Obituary: Bruce MacDonald

Bruce MacDonald of Port Washington, age 92, passed away peacefully on March 30. He was the beloved brother of Sandra Capatosto and Donald MacDonald (both deceased) and is survived by loving nieces and nephew: Anne Johnston, Jennifer Loftus, Ellen Grawe and Matthew MacDonald and step-daughter Karina King. Bruce was born and raised in Douglaston, NY and went to college at New York University where he was a hurdler. From there he focused his attention on race walking and appeared in three Olympics: 1956, 1960 and 1964. His involvement with the Olympics lasted 40 years in his roles as athlete, coach, official, judge and announcer. Bruce also brought his talents to Paul D. Schreiber High School as a teacher and coach. He coached countless world and national class race walkers, all were like his second family.

Bruce received many awards in his lifetime, including Hall of Fame Inductee into both New York University Athletic Hall of Fame and the Paul D. Schreiber High School. He was twice named Girls Track and Field Coach of the Year for New York and was even nominated as national coach of the year, one of eight finalists. Additionally, he was the first recipient of the Bruce MacDonald Service Award, named after him, and it is now given each year at the LI Track & Field Assoc. Awards Dinner. The impact he made to the students he taught and coached is immeasurable; however, he received as much from them as they received from him. Bruce lived a very happy life in Port Washington and was often seen driving around town, always making time to connect with all he encountered.

A memorial to honor his life will be in the future, once it is safe and healthy to do so. Announcements will be made through Facebook, especially to the wonderful and supportive race walking and track and field community.