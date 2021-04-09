Obituary: Bart Cosolito

PORT WASHINGTON

Bart Cosolito, 89, a life-long resident of Port Washington, died on March 25. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Marie (nee DeSanto), children Jimmy (Lisa), John (Risa), and Marybeth Novello (Gary), five grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, sisters Maria Rhode and Catherine Jenner. Bart was a US Army Veteran. He helped found Port Youth Activities. An engineer for Grumman, he worked on the Apollo Lunar Excursion Module that landed on the moon. A mass was held at St. Peter of Alcantara RC Church. Interment Nassau Knolls Cemetery.