Obituary: Barbara Donohue-Meskell

Barbara Donohue-Meskell, a true example of dignity, grace, inquisitive nature and

strength, born on July 22, 1958, and raised in Brooklyn,left this earth and

brought more sparkle to the night sky on June 21. Her smile and spirit

were infectious to all who had the great privilege of meeting her. Her quiet generosity

and abundant love for those around her were inspirational and an undeniable testament

to the person she was.

After attending the prestigious Brooklyn Technical High School, with her characteristic hard work and dedication, Barbara became a highly successful financial advisor, growing her own advising business. She spent years cultivating a devoted following of clients who loved and trusted her and for whom she would always go above and beyond what was required. For the last 20 years Barbara has made her home in Port Washington. Barbara’s battle for her health was courageous,fearless and unshakable. She brought all she learned about health and well being to anyone she loved and anyone in need. Barbara died as she lived, on her own terms, living life to its fullest, filled with love, compassion, empathy and endless curiosity. Barbara leaves behind her loving, adoring and devoted husband Marty, too many friends to count, a large extended family and dances in heaven today with her beloved father Raymond Donohue, Sr.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Barbara’s name to Nursing

Sisters of the Sick Poor or Family Children’s Service designated to Project

Independence.

Memorial and donation information Tribute Page for Barbara Donohue at

https://jc32412.wixsite.com/rememberingbarb