Obituary: Alice Albertine Aboody

Alice Albertine Aboody, 87, of Port Washington, NY, passed away on August 16, 2022, at St. Francis Hospital. Beloved mother, grandmother and friend, Alice’s spirit and passion for life were unmatched. Born in Iran, daughter of the late Selim and Gourgia Semouha. Mother to Alan, Karen and Roy, and Grandmother to Elizabeth, Joshua, Ariel, Anna and Eliana. She was an active member of the Babylonian Jewish Center and Community Synagogue congregations. From New York to Israel, to London and California, Alice held a dear place in the hearts of many and will be greatly missed.

—Submitted by Anna Aboody