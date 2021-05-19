Obituaries: Week of May 19

PORT WASHINGTON

Milton Katz, World War II veteran with the Army Airforce, passed away peacefully on April 28. He made 19 missions in the Pacific as a photo gunner and volunteered at St. Francis Heart Center for eight years. Beloved husband of 78 years to Rita. Father of two sons and three grandchildren. Avid golfer and poker player. At 102, a liver and lover of life.

Jennifer M. Johnson of Port Washington, died on May 2, at age 45, after a long battle with throat cancer. Beloved mother of Dennis Krevey. Loving daughter of Tim and Robin. Dear sister of Timmy (Charlene), David (Gabi), Faith (Ruben), Jim and Avery. Also survived by loving aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. Jennifer loved reading and was a peaceful person. She will now have her voice back in heaven. Arrangements entrusted to Dodge-Thomas Funeral Home of Glen Cove. Interment private.