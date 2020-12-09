Obituaries: Week of Dec. 9

PORT WASHINGTON

John E. Mulligan, 64, of Delavan, Wisconsin, formerly of Port Washington, passed away on Oct. 11, in Aurora Medical Center Summit, Wisconsin. John grew up in Port Washington and attended St. Peter’s Elementary School, St. Mary’s High School and Vincent Smith School. After high school he enlisted in the Navy. On Sept. 3, 1983 he married Janice Brinkman in Kildeer, Illinois. He and Jan settled in Delavan, Wisconsin where he started his own Insurance company, John E. Mulligan Insurance with offices in Waukesha and Fontana, Wisconsin. John was active his community coaching youth baseball and football and was a member of the Jaycees. John was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Mabel Mulligan, of Port Washington. In addition to his wife, Jan, he is survived by his sons Robert, of Los Angeles, Ca. and his son Collin and his fiancé, Emily Jeters, of Lake Geneva, Wi, two granddaughters, Kendra and Kassidy, his brothers Art and his wife Phyllis Mulligan of Allen, Texas, George and his wife JoAnne Mulligan of Port Washington and his sister, Maryl and her husband Skip Richey of Lakeland, Florida. He is also survived by several nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews. He was affectionately referred to as the “fun” uncle. His celebration of life took place in Delavan on Oct. 17 where many stories and fond memories were shared. Condolences to the family can be made by visiting www.delavanfuneralhome.com/obits/john-e-mulligan.

Ronald R. Scobbo MD, FACP died on Nov. 14, at Peyton Hospice House in Lewisburg, W.V. Ron was born May 25, 1943 in Rockville Centre, to Nicholas and Anne Scobbo. He grew up in Port Washington, graduated from St. Peter of Alcantara School in 1956, from St. Mary’ H.S. in 1960 and Fairfield University, Connecticut in 1964. He then attended the Faculty of Medicine Surgery University of Bologna, Bologna, Italy before transferring and graduating from West Virginia School of Medicine, Morgantown, W.V. While at W.V.U. he was a member of Alpha Omega Alpha, the medical honor society. After his internship and Residency in Internal Medicine at W.V.U. Hospital he joined the staff at W.V.U. School of Medicine as Instructor, and then was promoted to Assistant Professor of Medicine and finally Associate Professor of Medicine. He started the Diagnostic Internal Medicine Clinic at WVU at the request of Dr. Ed Flink, Chairman of the Department of Medicine. He joined the Greenbrier Clinic in White Sulphur Springs, W.V. in 1979 and became medical director from 1989-96. After retirement in 2000, he held a supervisory position at Morgantown Health Right from 2000-03. He was Clinical Professor of Medicine and Community Medicine where he served on the Admissions Committee for incoming medical students.

Professional Organizations and Certification he was part of included the American Medical Association (AMA), Fellow of the American College of Physicians (FACP) and Certification by the National Board of Medical Examiners and the American Board of Internal Medicine. His awards included the AMA Physician Recognition Award for Continuing Medical Education, annually since 1974 to present day and the W.V.U. Department of Medicine Community Award. Original research has appeared in Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA), Annuals of Internal Medicine and the W.V. Medical Journal. His research included “normal serum TSH levels”, “normal serum B12 levels” and “B vitamins and Parkinson Disease”.

Ron’s personal hobbies and interests included community emergency preparedness, gourmet Italian cooking, listening and being knowledgeable of Italian music, participating in the Men of Greenbrier Barbershop, singing chant and Latin music at church, speaking fluent Italian and taking care of roses in the garden. He lived his faith, heritage and culture.

As a member of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in White Sulphur Springs he served as choir member, cantor, lector and served on parish finance and pastoral committees.

He is survived by his wife Jeanne whom he met in kindergarten. They were married 49 years this past August. He has a sister JoAnne, brother, Nicholas, nieces Katherine and Julia and nephew Nick. He also has 6 grandnieces and nephews as well as seven nieces on his wife’s side.

His wake was held at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church. Funeral Mass was held at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church. Interment will be in Mt. Loretto Cemetery next to the church. In lieu of flowers donations could be sent to the “Scobbo and Frappaolo Families Medical Scholarship” labeled “In Memory of Dr. Ronald R. Scobbo” West Virginia University Foundation, One Waterfront Place, Morgantown, W.V. 26507-1650 or Peyton Hospice House, 1265 Maplewood Avenue, Lewisburg, W.V. 24901.