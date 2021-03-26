Obituaries Week Of 3.24

PORT WASHINGTON

Frank A. Messina Jr., 58, of Port Washington, died on March 3. He is survived by his wife Lauralee, his parents Frank A., Sr. and Joan-Ellen, his brother Joseph P. (Jessica Tyler), his mother-in-law Elizabeth Guy, his sister-in-law Cindy Nadal, and his brothers-in-law Ray Sharp and Chris Guy. Frank is also survived by many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. He was Vice President of Investments at Raymond James in Woodbury. A celebration of his life will be held in the summer of 2021. Donations in his memory may be made to The Surfrider Foundation www.surfrider.org.

Edward A. Sheridan, life-long resident of Port Washington, died on Feb. 15. He is survived by his wife Betty Ann (nee Ligeri), brother-in-law Lou (Annette), and nephew Louis III. A graduate of Schreiber High School, Edward served in the US Navy on Seal Team 12 in Vietnam and South Asia. He was a Master Electrician and proprietor of Sheridan Electric, which Betty Ann later helped him run. Eddie was a proud member of Protection Engine Co. #1 PW Fire Department, a past officer of the Port Washington/New Hyde Park Elks Club and an active member of the American Legion.