NY Secretary Of State And Chief Diversity Officer Are Interviewed At Landmark

Kickoff To Hispanic Heritage Celebration In Port Washington

The Hispanic Heritage Committee is grateful to our distinguished guests, New York Secretary of State Richard Rodriguez, Chief Diversity Officer for the State of New York Julissa Gutierrez and Liz Blacker, VP of Business Development at TelevisaUnivision and Port Washington resident. A delightful and inspiring conversation took place that described how both grew up and what paths they took that led them to serve in government. Secretary Rodriguez had advice for our youth: you may not succeed time and time again, but just dust yourself off and try again. Ms. Gutierrez added that if today’s youth is looking to be an influencer, the government provides a path towards having a direct impact “influencing” people. They both added that there are many types of jobs in government from entry-level to mid-career and seasonal all over the state of New York and encouraged young adults to search for those that fit their interests. They may connect and follow their social media accounts on Instagram and LinkedIn where jobs are frequently posted. Additional jobs can be found by visiting the government websites, www.statejobs.ny.gov and www.ny.gov.

Secretary Rodriguez said that his father inspired his career in government. Robert Rodriguez Sr. was an elected official in East Harlem and as charismatic as can be. At the time, Secretary Rodriguez did not think that career path was for him though. He forged his own path, earning a degree from Yale University and had a career in finance, but always felt a pull toward helping others. His first entry into government was serving on his community board in East Harlem. Ms. Gutierrez was an agent of change from college [University of Delaware] when she started a Hispanic sorority [Lambda Pi Chi Sorority, Inc.] and pressured her university to fund it. After\ college she wanted a job that provided her with the ability to continue to community organize. Her search on the internet led her to a government website where she found a match within the New York City Department of Youth & Community Development that began her career.

Attending the Profiles on Main Street panel discussion and pictured from left to right are Diana Delgado Kollar, Hispanic Heritage Committee CoChair and PRC Executive Board Member; Rebecca Sheehan Chief of Staff and Counsel to Senator Anna Kaplan; Town of North Hempstead Supervisor, Jennifer DeSena; Nicole Asselta PRC Executive Director; New York Secretary of State Richard Rodriguez; Chief Diversity Officer for the State of New York Julissa Gutierrez; Liz Blacker, VP of Business Development for TelevisaUnivision; Town of North Hempstead Councilperson Mariann Dalimonte; Richard Mayer Executive Director of Landmark on Main Street; Joseph Delerme, Hispanic Heritage Committee Co-Chair and PRC Board Member.

The Profiles on Main Street panel discussion was brought forth by the Parent Resource Center (PRC), Landmark on Main Street and the Port Washington Public Library. Funding was provided by the generous sponsorship of the Madruga Family, the Delerme Family, Marcie Zack of Laffey Realty, Flatiron Pediatrics, R&G Floral Design and Events, JLS Cost Management Systems, Inc., Delgado Travel, Inc., RU Dance and Language with Yoli.

About Landmark on Main Street:

Landmark on Main Street, Inc. developed out a commitment to preserve an historic landmark, the Main Street School, and to enhance community life. A unique model of community development, Landmark is a collaboration of civic-minded individuals, government, business, and not-for-profit organizations all sharing the belief that a community’s commitment to a richer cultural, recreational, civic, educational and social life and the celebration of diversity benefits the quality of life for all. For more information, visit Landmark On Main Street.

About the PRC:

The Parent Resource Center (PRC) is a not-for-profit organization in Port Washington that has been an integral part of the community for over forty years. Our mission is to bring together families with young children to play, learn, grow, and make life-long friendships. Children and their caregivers make their first connections in a welcoming, safe, and inclusive environment. To learn more, please visit Parent Resource Center.

About the Port Washington Public Library:

The Port Washington Public Library has been serving the community since 1892 when it was housed in a local family’s front parlor. Today we are a modern service- oriented institution. The Library serves the Port Washington School District and is funded primarily by local taxes levied on real estate. There is no charge for school district residents to join. To learn more, please visit Port Washington Public Library.

—Submitted by the Parent Resource Center