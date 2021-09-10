NuHealth To Host Breast Cancer Screenings In Port

Nassau County Legislator Delia DeRiggi-Whitton (D-Glen Cove) is partnering with NuHealth to bring the breast cancer screening van to the Port Washington Activities Center on Wednesday, Sept. 15. Free mammograms will be made available to women over the age of 40. Appointments include a breast exam from a nurse, a mammography and self-examination instructions.

Appointments are required, and mammograms are free for uninsured women based on eligibility guidelines. Women with health insurance may be required to make a co-payment. Women who have gone more than a year since their last mammogram will be required to get a prescription from their doctor (if they have insurance) and provide any past films (if available).

WHEN: Wednesday, Sept. 15

TIME: 8:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (by appointment only)

WHERE: Port Washington Activities Center, 80 Manorhaven Blvd., Port Washington.

For more information and to make an appointment, call DeRiggi-Whitton’s office at 516- 571-6211 or dderiggiwhitton@nassaucountyny.gov.

—Submitted by the Office of Legislator DeRiggi-Whitton