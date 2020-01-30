North Shore Animal League America To Host Kitten Bowl VII Party

North Shore Animal League America is throwing their annual Kitten Bowl Party to celebrate Hallmark Channel’s Kitten Bowl VII game. Beth Stern NSALA Foster Parent, spokesperson, and board member, who once again hosts Kitten Bowl, will be on site at Bianca’s Furry Friends Feline Adoption Center to host the first-ever party and adoption event in the newly-opened, state-of-the-art, 14,000 square foot cage-free feline facility featuring Hallmark Channel’s Adoption Ever After room.

In addition to screening Kitten Bowl VII highlights on Sunday, Feb. 2 from 12 to 3 p.m., there will be plenty of fun-filled activities, giveaways for adopters (including Kitten Bowl VII trading cards,) refreshments and more. NSALA shelter partners are hosting more than 600 Kitten Bowl parties across the country with the goal of finding loving, responsible homes for adoptable shelter pets.

Kitten Bowl is the greatest feline football showdown in cable television history and has resulted in more than 40,000 shelter pet adoptions since its premiere in 2014. The competition will once again be hosted by Beth Stern. Four-time Pro Bowl quarterback and Feline Football League (FFL) Commissioner Boomer Esiason and former NFL running back Rashad Jennings will be on hand to offer commentary on every adorable moment of fur-flying kitten play-off action. The broadcast will also feature the off-field antics of our North Shore Animal League America puppy friends.

Most of the cat-letes who played in the actual Kitten Bowl competition have since found loving homes through Hallmark Channel’s partnership with North Shore Animal League America – the world’s largest no-kill, rescue, and animal adoption organization. However, there are plenty of fabulous felines (canines, too!) at your local shelter waiting to find their forever homes.

Link to view highlight reel from Kitten Bowl VII: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=twlmevWhTIg&feature=youtu.be