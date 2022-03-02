North Shore Animal League America Kicks Off Tour For Life 2022

North Shore Animal League America is kicking off Tour For Life 2022–the world’s largest national cooperative, life-saving pet adoption event–in partnership with Rachael Ray® Nutrish®, featuring a weeklong celebration.

From Monday, Feb. 28 through Sunday, March 6 the North Shore Animal League America will be launching the nationwide program with adoptions at our Port Washington, NY Adoption Centers.

Visit the North Shore Animal League America Headquarters at 25 Davis Ave, Port Washington, NY 11050. The adoption centers are open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. No appointment necessary.

Tour For Life 2022 will run throughout March and April with an eight-week long event occurring in 53 cities/towns across 37 states, spotlighting local shelter partners and rescue groups dedicated to finding homes for the animals in their care.

For more information about Tour For Life and a list of shelter partners participating nationwide, visit: animalleague.org/TourForLife

-Submitted by the North Shore Animal League America