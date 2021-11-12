North Hempstead Turns Red

Republican candidates dominated the Democrats in The Town of North Hempstead races for Supervisor, Clerk and councilmembers in the 1st, 3rd and 5th districts. Here are the results from the Nov. 2 election.

Republican Jennifer DeSena received 3,100 more votes than Democrat Wayne Wink in the race for the Town of North Hempstead Supervisor. Although absentee ballots have yet to be counted, DeSena received 21,466 votes and Wink received 18,327 votes. There is an estimated 4,128 absentee ballots uncounted as of Nov. 1.As long as the absentee ballots are postmarked by Election Day, they can be received by the county up until Nov. 9.

DeSena, who resides in Manhasset with her husband and two sons, is a former SEC Enforcement Attorney. She heads the Manhasset Coalition Against Substance Abuse and the St. Mary’s St. Vincent de Paul Society and is a member of the Greater Council of Civic Associations. DeSena ran on a platform of improving communication, protecting the health and safety of families and promised to change the culture within the town, so that the Building Department and all of the Town government will work for the people.

“I am so grateful for the support I’ve received from around the Town of North Hempstead,” DeSena said in a statement to The Port Washington News on Nov. 4. “If I am certified the next Town Supervisor it will be the result of many leaders who introduced me to their communities and voters who took an active role in this local election. We have a beautiful Town and I thank the current administration for all they’ve done for us. I hope to have the opportunity to bring more residents together and keep the Town affordable and safe.”

Wink is currently serving his second term as the Town Clerk. Following Bosworth’s announcement earlier this year that she would not seek re-election for a fifth term in this upcoming election, Wink announced his candidacy for the supervisor position.

In the race for town clerk, Republican Ragini Srivastava led Democrat Councilwoman Viviana Russell. Srivastava received 21,744 votes, and Russell received 17,686 votes.

Srivastava, a resident of Manhasset Hills, ran on a platform focused on putting people first. She backed common sense solutions such as creating economic incentives, which would allow young people to start businesses and to help existing businesses recover.

The 1st District was the only area in which a Democrat took the lead. Democrat Robert Troiano led Republican Kerri Delio by less than 600 votes. The First District includes the areas of Plandome, Plandome Manor, Plandome Heights, Munsey Park, the Port Washington peninsula and Flower Hill.

In the 3rd District Mineola Trustee Dennis Walsh (Republican) received 1,700 more votes than Democrat Christine Pusteri. Walsh received 4,387 votes to Pusteri’s 2,612 votes. Angelo Ferrara is currently in the 3rd district seat, but decided not to run for re-election. The 3rd district includes the areas of Williston Park, Mineola, Garden City Park and New Hyde Park.

In Town of North Hempstead’s 5th District, the Republicans led once again. David Adhami, Republican, led Democrat Peter Fishkind in the race. Adhami received 3,562 votes and Fishkind received 2,904 votes. Lee Seeman currently holds the 5th district seat, which includes the areas of Great Neck, Lake Success, North Hyde Park and parts of Floral Park.

According to the Town of North Hempstead’s website, the administration consists of a seven-member board including the Supervisor and six council members, as well as the Town Clerk and the Receiver of Taxes and they serve almost 240,000 constituents. The newly elected officials will begin their terms on January 1, 2022.

The Port Washington News reached out to Srivastava regarding a statement, but did not receive a reply by the time of press.