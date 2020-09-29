North Hempstead Provides Free Health Screenings

North Hempstead Supervisor Judi Bosworth and the members of the town board recently announced that Project Independence, the town’s innovative ‘aging-in-place’ initiative, is once again partnering with St. Francis Hospital’s Community Outreach Program to provide residents with free health screenings.

“Project Independence is proud to partner with the St. Francis Hospital Community Outreach Program to hold free health screenings for our residents throughout the Town of North Hempstead with the goal of providing access to high quality health care to all in our community,” Bosworth said.

The screenings, which will be offered at the St. Francis Outreach Bus, will include a brief cardiac history, blood pressure screening, a simple blood test for cholesterol, and a diabetes screening with appropriate patient education and referrals as needed for clients above the age of 18. Pending availability, flu shots will also be offered at the screening locations.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, screenings will be held outside under the awning of the bus weather permitting. Large indoor spaces are reserved in case of inclement weather. All patients will be required to wear a mask and will be asked to thoroughly clean their hands prior to each screening. Additionally, patients will be asked COVID-19 screening questions and have their temperature checked before screenings. For more information, call 311 or 516-869-6311.

Screenings will be held on:

• Friday, Oct. 2, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Clinton G. Martin Park, 1601 Marcus Avenue, New Hyde Park

• Thursday, Oct. 8, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the North Hempstead “Yes We Can” Community Center, 141 Garden Street, Westbury

• Wednesday, Nov. 4, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Magnolia Gardens, 899 Broadway, Westbury

• Thursday, Dec. 10, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Manhasset Valley Residence, 155 East Shore Rd., Manhasset

—Submitted by the Town of North Hempstead