North Hempstead Offers Cooling Centers To Combat Heat Wave

With a heatwave and high humidity predicted for our area, Supervisor Judi Bosworth and the North Hempstead Town Board announced the opening of cooling centers across the Town this week to help residents stay cool, avoiding heat exhaustion. These sites offer residents air conditioning and cold water, and a place to sit and relax while they escape temperatures in the 90s.

The cooling centers will be open on Tuesday, June 29 through Thursday, July 1. Locations include:

“Yes We Can” Community Center (141 Garden Street, Westbury) – 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Michael J. Tully Park (1801 Evergreen Ave, New Hyde Park) – 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Port Washington Senior Center (80 Manorhaven Blvd, Port Washington, NY) – Tuesday from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m., Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Thursday from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Please be advised that mask wearing is required indoors at all Town facilities.

The following tips may help you stay cool and comfortable all summer long:

Stay well-hydrated by drinking plenty of water throughout the day.

Wear clothing that is light-colored, lightweight, loose and absorbent. Cotton is a good choice.

Eat fruits and vegetables to replace nutrients.

Wear a wide brimmed hat when going outdoors.

Take cool baths and shower once or twice a day.

Limit caffeine and alcoholic drinks.

Check the daily heat index in the newspaper to alert you to risk of heat related illness.

For more information, call 311.