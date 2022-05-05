North Hempstead Offering Native Plant Rebates

Town of North Hempstead Supervisor Jennifer DeSena and the Town Board are pleased to announce that rebates are again being offered to encourage residents to plant native plant gardens to replace lawns and existing garden spaces. The Town received $10,000 from the Nassau County Soil and Water Conservation District and will be offering eligible residents up to $350 per household for the purchase of native plants.

“We’re proud to once again partner with the Nassau County Soil and Water Conservation District on this great program,” Supervisor DeSena said. “The Town of North Hempstead has consistently prioritized preserving our environment, and this program will continue to play an important role in protecting our environment for future generations.”

In 2021, thirteen new native plant gardens were created with funding from the program throughout the town. These native plant gardens provide residents and the environment with many benefits. Not only are these gardens beautiful, but they provide food, shelter and nesting resources for pollinators, of which many species are in decline, as well as birds, small mammals and a variety of wildlife species.

They also have extensive root systems that absorb polluted stormwater, can take in carbon dioxide and other air pollutants, have low maintenance requirements, do not need fertilizer and are drought tolerant once established. These gardens will increase habitat for the declining monarch butterfly population, which is an important action the Town is taking for the Mayors’ Monarch Pledge.

To qualify, residents will be required to complete an application that includes information about their proposed garden location, estimated budget, New York native plant species chosen, proposed garden size, photo(s) of proposed planting location and a basic garden layout.

Funding is limited and applications that meet the requirements will be accepted on first-come first-served basis. For more information and details on how to apply, please call 311 or visit www.northhempsteadny.gov/np.

—Submitted by the Town of North Hempstead