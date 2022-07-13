North Hempstead Hosts Pride Celebration At Town Hall

Town of North Hempstead Supervisor Jennifer DeSena, Councilmembers Mariann Dalimonte, Peter Zuckerman and Veronica Lurvey, along with Receiver of Taxes Charles Berman recently celebrated Pride Month with a celebration at Town Hall on June 27. Town officials were joined by Sean Ross Collins-Sweeney from Senator Anna Kaplan’s office, Assemblywoman Gina Sillitti, and keynote speaker Alex Tyler from local Port Washington organization Be the Rainbow.

The Town raised the Pride Flag on June 1. Attendees gathered on the lawn of Town Hall for a ceremonial flag raising to commemorate the month. Pride Month takes place each year from June 1 to June 30. Additionally, Town Hall will be lit up in rainbow colors until the end of the month.

For video footage from the event visit: www.youtube.com/townofnorthhempstead or tune in to NHTV on channel 18/65 on Optimum and channel 46 on Verizon.

—Submitted by the Town of North Hempstead