North Hempstead Honors Schreiber Vikings Athletics For Outstanding Winter Season

By
Port News Staff
-
0
42

North Hempstead Councilmember Mariann Dalimonte recently visited Paul D. Schreiber High School in Port Washington to celebrate the Vikings’ outstanding Winter 2021 to 2022 season. Dalimonte presented the student athletes with certificates of recognition for their achievements and for their dedication to their sport. Honorees included:

Port Washington Paul D. Schreiber High School All-Conference/Division Swimming Team, All-Conference/Division winners. (Contributed photo)

Boys Swimming/Diving
All-Conference/Division: Mitchell Stevens, Joseph Apat, Hudson Aarons, and Brendan Habert

Port Washington Paul D. Schreiber High School Girls Winter Track Team, Nassau County Class A Champions. (Contributed photo)

Girls Winter Track
All-Conference/Division: Paige Nettesheim, Keira Gould, and Sadie Muller
All-County: Ashley Carillo, Eve Siff-Scherr, Isabella Lucas, Alexa Benum, Samantha Benson Tyler, Emily Benson-Tyler, Makena Romeo, Isabella Yardeni, and Joanna Weber
Nassau County Class A Champions: Emily Benson-Tyler, Alexa Benun, Ashley Carillo, Bethany Ekezie, Keira Gould, Alexandra Grundfast, Fernanda Lorca, Isabella Lucas, Alice Ma, Sadie Muller, Paige Nettesheim, Grace O’Rourke, Ashlee Rodriguez, Makena Romero, Samantha Benson-Tyler, Julia Segovia-Poggio, Eve Siff-Scherr, Katie Van Cott, Joanna Weber, and Isabella Yardeni,
All-State: Eve Siff-Scherr (All-Federation)

Port Washington Paul D. Schreiber High School Boys
Basketball, All County Winner. (Contributed photo)

Boys Basketball
All-Conference: Christian Kitsantis, Nick Sonnenklar, and Ben Krefetz
All-County: Trevor Amalfitano
Girls Basketball
All-County/All-County Honorable Mention: Natalie Demeo

Port Washington Paul D. Schreiber High School Boys Winter Track All-Conference, All-County, and All-State winners. (Contributed photo)

Boys Winter Track
All-Conference: Devesh Mohan
All-County: Joseph Green, Joseph Asselta, William Lane, Julian Kimball, Kevin Taylor, Maxwell Meehan, Terrence McGinty, and Charles Bosworth
All-State: Colin Funk
Gymnastics
All-County/All-County Honorable Mention: Kiera Darnell, Morgan Klein, Hannah Ross, and Eliana Salloum
All-State: Stefanie Carta

Port Washington Paul D. Schreiber High School Wrestling, All-State winner. (Contributed photo)

Wrestling
All-State: Matt Castillo
All-Conference/Division: Michael Apaza, Antonio Intintoli, Emerson Batres, and Christo Freitas
—Submitted by the Town of North Hempstead

Port News Staff
Port Washington News has served the areas of Port Washington, Sands Point, Baxter Estates, Flower Hill, Port Washington North, Beacon Hill and Manorhaven since 1903, serving as a trusted source for local news and community events.

