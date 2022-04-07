North Hempstead Honors Schreiber Vikings Athletics For Outstanding Winter Season

North Hempstead Councilmember Mariann Dalimonte recently visited Paul D. Schreiber High School in Port Washington to celebrate the Vikings’ outstanding Winter 2021 to 2022 season. Dalimonte presented the student athletes with certificates of recognition for their achievements and for their dedication to their sport. Honorees included:

Boys Swimming/Diving

All-Conference/Division: Mitchell Stevens, Joseph Apat, Hudson Aarons, and Brendan Habert

Girls Winter Track

All-Conference/Division: Paige Nettesheim, Keira Gould, and Sadie Muller

All-County: Ashley Carillo, Eve Siff-Scherr, Isabella Lucas, Alexa Benum, Samantha Benson Tyler, Emily Benson-Tyler, Makena Romeo, Isabella Yardeni, and Joanna Weber

Nassau County Class A Champions: Emily Benson-Tyler, Alexa Benun, Ashley Carillo, Bethany Ekezie, Keira Gould, Alexandra Grundfast, Fernanda Lorca, Isabella Lucas, Alice Ma, Sadie Muller, Paige Nettesheim, Grace O’Rourke, Ashlee Rodriguez, Makena Romero, Samantha Benson-Tyler, Julia Segovia-Poggio, Eve Siff-Scherr, Katie Van Cott, Joanna Weber, and Isabella Yardeni,

All-State: Eve Siff-Scherr (All-Federation)

Boys Basketball

All-Conference: Christian Kitsantis, Nick Sonnenklar, and Ben Krefetz

All-County: Trevor Amalfitano

Girls Basketball

All-County/All-County Honorable Mention: Natalie Demeo

Boys Winter Track

All-Conference: Devesh Mohan

All-County: Joseph Green, Joseph Asselta, William Lane, Julian Kimball, Kevin Taylor, Maxwell Meehan, Terrence McGinty, and Charles Bosworth

All-State: Colin Funk

Gymnastics

All-County/All-County Honorable Mention: Kiera Darnell, Morgan Klein, Hannah Ross, and Eliana Salloum

All-State: Stefanie Carta

Wrestling

All-State: Matt Castillo

All-Conference/Division: Michael Apaza, Antonio Intintoli, Emerson Batres, and Christo Freitas

—Submitted by the Town of North Hempstead