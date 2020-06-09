North Hempstead Accepting Restaurant Applications For Outdoor Dining Permits

Supervisor Judi Bosworth and the Town Board have announced that restaurants are now able to apply for outdoor dining permits in advance of Phase 2 of New York’s reopening plan. Town officials also added that permit applications for outdoor dining will be free-of-charge.

“In anticipation of entering phase two here on Long Island next week, I believe it is imperative that the Town work swiftly to allow our local restaurants to apply for outdoor dining permits now,” Bosworth said. “Dining out is a fun activity that we have all missed for the last three months. We are all anxious to resume our normal lives, and this can help return a sense of normalcy in a safe and appropriate manner. Our residents and restaurant owners need this.”

The town will expedite the permit approval process for outdoor seating to help restaurants add more seating as quickly as possible. Applicants who complete the process will need to ensure that outdoor tables and chairs are appropriately distanced in accordance with New York State guidelines. Additionally, according to Governor Cuomo’s directive, customers must wear face coverings when not seated.

This comes as a result of discussions within Supervisor Bosworth’s internal Business Response Recovery Workgroup as well as a recent meeting with the North Hempstead Chamber of Commerce Roundtable.

Local restaurant owners who would like to apply for the outdoor dining permit can find the permit application on the Town’s website.

Permit information can be found on the Town’s website: www.northhempsteadny.gov or by calling 311 or 516-869-6311.

-Submitted by the Town of North Hempstead