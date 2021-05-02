Nicholas Center And Spectrum Designs To Host Golf Outing

The Nicholas Center (TNC) and Spectrum Designs Foundation (SDF) partner organizations who promote inclusion and offer opportunity, including vocational training and jobs to young adults with Autism to host inaugural Ladies Golf Outing on Monday, May 17 at North Hempstead Country Club in Port Washington. Sponsored by Neiman Marcus (Garden City), all proceeds will benefit both nonprofits.

2021 marks the 10th anniversary year for the Port Washington—based organizations.

Despite the pandemic, both opened second locations in late 2020 in Pleasantville, allowing them to double production capabilities, enrich the Westchester community, and provide even more paying jobs to New Yorkers with disabilities who have untapped and too-often, underappreciated gifts. Over the years, this collaborative model has improved the quality of life for many families across Long Island.

“We are very excited to have an event for the ladies,” Stella Spanakos, Co-Founder, The Nicholas Center and Spectrum Designs Foundation, said. “We are grateful to partner with Neiman Marcus as Title Sponsor. Our event has something for everyone—a golf clinic for those who are interested in learning to play, a ladies’ round for those who play, exclusive shopping with Neiman Marcus, raffles and luncheon on the patio of the beautiful North Hempstead Country Club. Spend a day with your friends while supporting two local grassroots organizations who are changing the lives of individuals with Autism,” Spanakos is also the event Co-Chair along with Loren King and Debbie Celebre.

Like many nonprofits, The Nicholas Center and Spectrum Designs Foundation had to re-evaluate their special events and fundraising schedule over the past 12 months.

“Together with support from The Nicholas Center, we continue to provide even more paying jobs to New Yorkers on the Autism Spectrum and encourage other organizations to establish a model of their own,” SDF Co-Founder and CEO Patrick Bardsley, said. “We are grateful for any opportunity which allows us to share this important message and look forward to hosting a safe and lively event for all to enjoy.”

“Neiman Marcus Garden City is proud to sponsor the Ladies Golf Outing to benefit the good work of The Nicholas Center and Spectrum Designs Foundation,” Doris Wilshere, Vice President General Manager, Neiman Marcus Garden City, said. “Their mission to help individuals with Autism lead full and productive lives in the community and at work aligns directly with our desire to work and support our neighbors and those in need.”

TNC promotes inclusion and offers opportunity via community engagement, vocational training and peer connection with both in-person and virtual programming daily. Awarded the NY State Senate Empire Business Award as, “the most impactful and socially innovative agency of its kind in New York State,” The Nicholas Center is a proud member of the Port Washington Chamber of Commerce.

Through their separate enterprises—Spectrum Designs (custom apparel and promotional products), Spectrum Bakes (homemade granola and snacks) and Spectrum Suds (laundry and dry cleaning)—Spectrum Designs Foundation creates opportunities for employment, empowerment and growth to those with Autism and related developmental disabilities.

Spectrum has been recognized as a “2020 Top-Rated” organization by Great Nonprofits; received a perfect 100 percent “Give With Confidence” score from Charity Navigator; was named a “Best Practice Charity” by the National Association of Nonprofit Organization & Executives and was recognized as a “2020 Best Places to Work” by Long Island Business News. All of Spectrum’s businesses are nonprofits, and 100 percent of their proceeds go to furthering their mission.

Sponsorships and Golf Packages, including a Beginner’s Golf Clinic are available. For more information, visit tncnewyork.org/special-events-5, or call Lee Anne Vetrone, 516- 767-7177, ext. 418.

—Submitted by the Spectrum Designs Foundation