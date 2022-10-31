New York State Senate District 7 Candidates

New York State Senate District 7 covers Albertson, Baxter Estates, Bellerose, Bellerose Terrace, Carle Place, East Hills, East Williston, Elmont, Floral Park, Flower Hill, Franklin Square, Garden City, Garden City Park, Glenwood Landing, Great Neck, Great Neck Estates, Great Neck Gardens, Great Neck Plaza, Greenvale, Harbor Hills, Herricks, Hicksville, Kensington, Kings Point, Lake Success, Manhasset, Manhasset Hills, Manorhaven, Mineola, Munsey Park, New Cassel, New Hyde Park, North Hills, North New Hyde Park, Old Westbury, Plandome, Plandome Heights, Plandome Manor, Port Washington, Port Washington North, Roslyn, Roslyn Estates, Roslyn Harbor, Roslyn Heights, Russell Gardens, Saddle Rock, Saddle Rock Estates, Sands Point, Searingtown, South Floral Park, Stewart Manor, Thomaston, University Gardens, Westbury, and Williston Park.

Jack Martins, (R)

(Challenger)

Whether you identify as a Republican, Democrat or Independent, we know that New York is headed in the wrong direction. We feel less safe in our own communities. With the ever-increasing cost of living, inflation, and taxes, we each feel less secure in our futures, for ourselves and our children. Small businesses are struggling with ever increasing costs and red tape. We need to repeal cashless bail, provide judges with discretion in sentencing criminals, support law enforcement, curb out of control state spending and regulations, and provide relief to middle class New Yorkers. We need to recognize and respect parental rights and take steps to ensure that state and local policies do not undermine those rights. We must also redouble efforts to protect our environment, protect our sole source aquifer, ensure clean drinking water, and commit to protecting and restoring coastal wetlands. Lastly, and importantly, we must work to restore civil discourse, understanding that government works best when we work together.

As a State Senator, I passed six ontime budgets with increases capped at 2

percent; enacted the state’s first property tax cap; provided funding for local communities, villages, and school districts; and enacted legislation protecting Long Island’s sole source aquifer.

Ann Kaplan, (D)

(Incumbent)

As a second-term State Senator, I’m proud to have written and passed nation- leading legislation that makes New York a safe haven for reproductive rights for women from anti-choice states, that bans dangerous and untraceable ghost guns from our community, and that has permanently capped property taxes for my constituents. I will continue to champion women’s reproductive rights, common-sense gun safety legislation, and middle class tax relief.

Further, public safety has always been a top priority for me. I’ve worked to provide record-breaking funding for law enforcement and public safety improvements. I’ve delivered common-sense fixes to bail reform, closed the repeat offender loophole and gave judges more discretion to keep our community safe. I’ve introduced legislation to give $500 million in grants to our police, to make sure our law enforcement officials have the tools and resources they need to keep our community safe.

Finally, I’ll continue to advocate for the state to pick up a greater responsibility for issues like school funding and road repaving to lower property taxes for Long Islanders. I have a proven track record of delivering on the issues that matter most to our community and look forward to continuing to deliver for Long Island families.