New York State School Music Association 2022 All-State Music Ensembles

NYSMMA students from Schreiber High School. (Contributed photos)

Congratulations to the seven Schreiber High School music students listed below who were either selected to be members or alternates for the New York State School Music Association (NYSSMA) All-State music ensembles!

These students were selected from thousands of students throughout the state based on NYSSMA solo auditions, as well as previous NYSSMA scores and their musical experiences in our schools and beyond.

•Michael Capobianco: Mixed Chorus & Vocal Jazz
•Sydney Flisser: Mixed Chorus
•Gavin Miller: Vocal Jazz & Alternate Chorus
• Yuika Nakahara: Alternate Orchestra (Violin)
•Bryson Shaub: Mixed Chorus & Vocal Jazz
• Eve Siff-Scherr: Symphonic Band (Euphonium)
•Christopher Williams: Alternate Chorus

—Submitted by the
Port Washington School District

