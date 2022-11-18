The Vikings Cross Country teams results

On Saturday, Nov. 5, the boys and girls Cross Country teams participated in the New York State Qualifier race. The race took place at Bethpage State Park.

The Vikings boys Cross Country team finished in 2nd place at the NY State Qualifier race. The Sanford H. Calhoun Cross Country team in Merrik came in first with 53 points, and Schrieber earned 94 points landing them second place.

Congratulations to Vikings Cross Country team members Steven Theodoropoulos, William Ahmuty, Julian Kimball, Harrison Maute, Max Marro, Jeremy Fahmy and Riley Funk

The Vikings girls Cross Country team finished in 3rd place at the NY State Qualifier race. East Meadow High School Cross Country team came in first with 47 points, Syosset High School came in second with 61 points and Schrieber earned 88 points to place them third.

Congratulations to Vikings Cross Country team members Ashley Carillo, Eve Siff-Scherr, Keira Gould, Anna Bielawski and Harnden Eliza.

Girls Cross Country team members Ashley Carillo and Eve Siff-Scherr earned their way to the Cross Country State Championship. Congratulations to Ashley and Eve!

Ashley finished second overall in the NY State Qualifier.

Eve finished fifth overall in the NY State Qualifier.

The Cross Country State Champion race will take place on Saturday, Nov. 12. Port Washington wishes Ashley and Eve good luck!

—Information provided by Port Washington School District with additional reporting by Julie Prisco