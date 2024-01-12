New York State Industries For The Disabled, Inc. Appoints New Chair And Elects New Board Members

NYSID (New York State Industries for the Disabled, Inc.) announced new board leadership roles following its 2023 annual meeting in late 2023.

Patrick Bardsley, CEO and co-founder of Spectrum Designs Foundation, was named chair of the board of directors, following three years as vice chair. Mr. Bardsley is a natural leader and born innovator who prioritizes securing future growth and relationships for the betterment and expansion of Spectrum’s social enterprises including Spectrum Suds. Under Bardsley’s leadership, Spectrum’s businesses have generated annual revenues of over $6 million and created more than 50 jobs for those on the spectrum working at its two locations, Port Washington (Nassau County) and Pleasantville (Westchester County).

Since co-founding Spectrum Designs Foundation and The Nicholas Center in 2011, Bardsley has received various awards, including “Top 40 Under 40 Rising Stars” by New York Non- Profits and other distinctions. Spectrum Designs was named “Non-Profit of the Year” by Long Island Business News under his leadership. He is a member of the Neurodiversity @ Work Employer Roundtable, an international collection of cross industry employers and innovative leaders who run autism-focused hiring initiatives. He is also a member of the invite-only Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC).

“I am honored to continue the important work of the NYSID Board of Directors and management team,” said Bardsley. “Employment is life-changing, and not just for the individual. It’s the pebble in the middle of the pond that ripples out. As board chair, I look forward to advancing NYSID’s mission and creating a more inclusive and diverse workforce throughout New York State”.

In addition to Bardsley’s promotion, three new directors joined NYSID’s Board:

Dr. Chris Rosa is president and CEO of The Viscardi Center, a network of non-profits that educate, employ and empower children and adults with disabilities, located in Albertson (Nassau County). He also serves as president of the internationally renowned Henry Viscardi School. Dr. Rosa is a staunch advocate for equity and economic justice for individuals with disabilities, being a wheelchair user since age 12 who has Limb-Girdle Muscular Dystrophy. A published disabilities studies scholar, he serves in national leadership roles for organizations that promote access and wellness for Americans with disabilities. Dr. Rosa is a respected speaker on higher education and social mobility for people with disabilities, disability and intersectionality, and other disability-centric topics.

Anne McCaffrey is president and CEO of People Inc., a multi-specialty non-profit health and human services agency that supports those with intellectual and developmental disabilities, families, older adults, and the community, located in Williamsville (Erie County) and Rochester (Monroe County). Ms. McCaffrey’s background is rich in non-profit, behavioral health, public service, and successful leadership roles.

Lynn M. Pietroski is the chief executive officer at The Arc Jefferson-St. Lawrence headquartered in Watertown (Jefferson County), a position she has held since January 2023. She joined the agency as chief operating officer in 2015, following leadership roles at other Jefferson County non-profits. Ms. Pietroski is actively engaged in the community and serves as a volunteer on several committees and boards, including the Heather A. Freeman Foundation which she helped found.

NYSID is a not-for-profit membership organization with a mission of “Advancing employment and other opportunities for individuals with disabilities and qualified veterans.” Through a statewide network of more than 130 non-profit disability service provider agencies and private sector business partners, NYSID provides products and services to state and local governments and private sector financial, medical, non-profit, and other businesses. All purchases create meaningful employment and wages to individuals who typically experience barriers to inclusion in the workplace and more.

