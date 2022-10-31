New York State Assembly District 16 Candidates

Incumbent Gina Sillitti (D) and Vibhuti Jha (R) are running in the general election for New York State Assembly District 16. NYS Assembly District 16 covers Port Washington, Great Neck, Manhasset and Roslyn.

Prior to Sillitti’s election in 2020, she worked in local government for nearly 20 years. She has brought state funding to our schools, local governments, and our police and first responders. Sillitti has fought for our environment by protecting our drinking water, securing funds for shoreline restoration, sewer projects, and infrastructure upgrades.

Vibhuti came to the US in 1991 with the American Express Bank, to build and develop Indo-U.S. business relationships. Vibhuti has his undergraduate degree in Economics and minor in Politics and Psychology from Fergusson College in Pune, India. He has his Masters in Economics with University of Pune followed by PhD from Bhagalpur University. He subsequently completed MBA in International Management from IMI India , an affiliate of IMI, Geneva.

Vibhuti Jha (Republican)

If elected: As a person who has immigrated to the United States, I am keenly focused on preserving the American Dream for families who call Long Island home. I am ready to take my experience as a successful business and finance professional to fix what’s wrong in Albany. Extreme socialists have passed Cashless Bail Laws, which have freed killers, drug dealers and gang members, to the utter disregard of the law-abiding citizens. I will work towards reversing the dangerous bail laws. Long Islanders need real tax relief. i will push to make the gas tax rollback permanent instead of it being an election time gimmick. I will also fight to reverse the $1 billion commuter tax , aka congestion pricing.

In addition, we need to restore the policies that made America the most prosperous country in the world where people aspire to migrate to at any given point in time. Becoming prosperous and achieving success cannot be vilified and foiled via failed socialist policies. I will work towards ensuring the policies that enables us to fulfill the American Dream we all aspire to achieve. Beware of those who talk about offering things for FREE to lure us in believing a false doctrine.

—Submitted by Vibhuti Jha

Gina Sillitti (Democrat)

If re-elected: Protecting our rights, funding for outdated infrastructure, and public safety are the most pressing issues.

While reproductive rights are currently protected in New York, it’s only because our elected officials fought to secure those rights. I was proud to vote for legislation that protects women and their doctors from retaliation. Protecting our rights also extends to the voting booth and I am committed to making voting easier, not harder.

With the impacts of climate change being felt more and more, I will fight for money for resiliency projects to help protect us in the future. This includes shoreline restoration, drainage to prevent flooding, and preparing for the next storm. I strongly encourage everyone to vote “Yes” on the Environmental Bond Act to help pay for these critical projects.

Gun violence is the leading cause of death among children in our nation. This is unacceptable. While New York leads the nation in common-sense gun safety measures, there is more we can do to get illegal guns off of our streets and keep our children safe. I am proud to have the support of law enforcement and I look forward to working with them on critical public safety issues affecting our community.

—Submitted by Gina Sillitti’s Campaign Team