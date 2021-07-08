New Program Encourages Shopping Local

Port Washington was recently added to Discover Long Island’s Downtown Deals Mobile Travel Pass. This promotional program was created by Discover Long Island in partnership with the Nassau Industrial Development Agency (IDA) to offer travelers itinerary suggestions and exclusive discounts in an effort to help support local businesses.

Discover Long Island is an organization whose goal is to “further a destination’s thriving visitor economy. The organization ensures Long Island’s coveted quality of life, thriving industries and dynamic destination offerings are promoted on a global level, furthering economic development and spurring visitation to this world-class destination.”

“The $6.3 billion hospitality industry has been the hardest hit industry in our region as a result of COVID-19 and the recovery of this industry is paramount to our small businesses and maintaining our quality of life,” Kristen Reynolds, President & CEO of Discover Long Island, said in a press release. “We are grateful to the Nassau IDA for their continued support of the mobile Downtown Deals Travel Pass and encourage residents and visitors to utilize this digitized platform to explore the charming downtown of Port Washington, along with all of the other vibrant downtowns that are the fabric of our community.”

The passport is only available for certain areas on Long Island and is free for all users. It provides more than 100 local businesses, so that residents or travelers can easily see what’s available in the area. To date, the passport is available for the following areas including Bay Shore, Farmingdale, Great Neck, Greenport, Huntington, Patchogue, Rockville Center and most recently Port Washington.

Sign-up for a Downtown Deals Travel Pass by visiting www.discoverlongisland.com/deals. A link is sent, which opens the passport and directs the user to add the button icon to their home screen. Once the user is ready to redeem their discount, they simply show their

phone at the ticketing or checkout counter to access their deal.

“We are excited to work with Discover Long Island and be a part of Downtown Deals! As a Gold Coast waterfront town, Port Washington has always been a desired, ‘waterfront destination’, going back to our roots in the late 1800s, when people wanted to escape the hustle, bustle (and summer heat) of New York City,” Bill Gordon, Port Washington BID President, said. “As a result, Port Washington is an attractive destination because it has so many activities, making it easy to fill a full day or weekend, and all are within short distances.”

From the waterfront views, beaches, outdoor dining locations, family owned shops and on-the-water activities, Port Washington has a lot to offer and welcomes visitors to the community.

“The waterfront is the superstar of Port Washington, especially in the summer, but we also welcome visitors to explore all the great options we have to offer throughout town,” Holly Byrne, Executive Director of the Greater Port Washington Business Improvement District (BID) said. “Downtown Deals makes it easy for everyone to find something special with a few simple clicks.”

The Downtown Deals passport is currently offering a number of special opportunities for Port Washington, including a complimentary Self-Guide History Tour at Sands Point Preserve, two-for-one Salt Cave Sessions Wednesday and Saturdays or Thursday Night Ladies Night: Group of up to six for $200, 10 percent off 21’ To 27’ Bareboat Rentals from Long Island Boat Rentals, stay at Fathoms Hotel and Marina and get 15 percent off select rooms Monday through Friday when you book for November through April, Atlantic Outfitters is currently offering 20 percent off Kayak and SUP rentals Monday to Thursday, Wharf Sports will give 20 percent off sports simulators from Monday to Thursdays. LaMotta’s offers boaters 10 percent off dock and dine—exclusively for those who dine on their boats, a free beer or Sake with purchase of an Entrée at IKEDO Ramen and the Landmark on Main Street is offering $5 off show tickets all summer.

“Following on the success of the pilot launch, we’re excited to add five additional downtowns to the Travel Pass,” Richard Kessel, Chairman of the Nassau County Industrial Development Agency said. “We appreciate the efforts of the Discover LI team, and the importance of supporting our downtowns, small businesses and the hospitality industry in general.”

“We are looking forward the expansion of the successful Downtown Deals program,” Nassau County Executive Laura Curran said. “Initiatives like these are key to encouraging residents and travelers to visit our bustling downtowns while giving a boost to our local business owners. Thank you to the Nassau IDA and Discover Long Island for continuing to support our businesses as they work to bounce back from COVID-19.”

To sign-up for the Downtown Deals Travel Pass and view a listing of businesses and deals currently available, visit DiscoverLongIsland.com/Deals. If you are interested in learning more about the program, contact tourism@discoverlongisland.com.

—Additional information provided by the Port Washington Business Improvement District