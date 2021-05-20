New Principal Hired For Manorhaven Elementary

The Port Washington Union Free School District (PWUFSD) Board of Education has appointed Juanita Diaz to assume the role as principal of Manorhaven Elementary School for the 2021-22 school year, effective Aug. 2. Diaz will succeed Dr. Bonni Cohen who will be retiring at the end of this summer.

“Over the course of Bonni’s 13 years spent serving our students and district, she introduced a community-based mentoring program for grades 4 and 5, pioneered the district’s first kinesthetic classroom and implemented action-based learning which have all been instrumental in elevating student success in Manorhaven’s classrooms,” Dr. Michael Hynes, superintendent of schools, said. “We are confident that Juanita’s collaborative leadership style and extensive knowledge in assessment software for student growth will enable her to build upon the foundation established by Bonni. Juanita’s experience as a teacher, principal and administrator will serve as a tremendous asset to the district in helping our teachers reach their best potential, as they will in turn help our children follow suit.”

Diaz comes to Port Washington with nearly two decades of professional experience in the education field. Most recently, Diaz worked in the Hempstead Union Free School District as an administrator for elementary education (grades 1-6). From 2003-15, Diaz worked at P.S. 145 in Brooklyn as an elementary teacher and as a site coordinator at Ezra Jack Keats Pre-K Center in Jamaica, Queens from 2015-17.

After obtaining her bachelor’s degree in education, Diaz pursued a Master of Science in Literacy Education at Brooklyn College and a Master of Science in Educational Leadership and Administration at the College of Saint Rose. She is certified by New York State as a school district and school building leader.

Diaz and Cohen will work cohesively throughout the month of August to ensure a seamless transition into the new school year for students, staff and the community.

—Submitted by the Port Washington School District