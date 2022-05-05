New Message Trailer For Port Police District

Thanks to County funding secured by Nassau County Legislator Delia DeRiggi-Whitton (D–Glen Cove), the Port Washington Police District will soon have another message and speed trailer. Not only will this new trailer notify drivers if they are speeding, it can also be used to remind residents of upcoming events that will impact Port Washington traffic. The message board will also be used for safety alerts and other related messages, such as “Don’t leave keys or fobs in your car.”

“My office is very pleased to have been able to secure funding for an important tool that will help keep Port Washington drivers safer and more well informed,” Legislator DeRiggi-Whitton said. “The Port Washington Police District does an outstanding job of protecting its residents, and this equipment will be a tremendous aid in furthering the District’s excellent work.”

The trailers are also very useful in gathering data to conduct traffic studies based on complaints from residents about speeding and unsafe driving otherwise.

“The price quote the Police District submitted to Legislator DeRiggi-Whitton’s office is from the same company that provided the trailer the District is already using,” Port Washington Police Chief Robert DelMuro said. “This enables electronic sending and receiving of messages and surveys to and from the same company for greater accuracy and efficiency.”

Feel free to contact Legislator DeRiggi-Whitton’s office about this or any other topic at 516-571-6211 or dderiggi-whitton@nassaucountyny.gov.

—Submitted by the office of Legislator Delia DeRiggi-Whitton