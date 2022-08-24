New Gym In Port

By Hannah Devlin

On July 9, Soundview Marketplace welcomed one of its newest tenants: F45. F45 is a gym that specializes in intense and efficient workouts. The chain opened in Australia in 2013 and has expanded its locations internationally. F45 is a chain that has not yet reached popularity on Long Island, but Port Washington studio staff and management believe that Soundview Marketplace was the best location to begin.

“F45” represents a “Functional 45” minute workout. These fitness classes provide members with circuit training and high intensity interval training (HIIT) programs. Unlike other fitness classes, F45 offers cardio classes, strength training classes and hybrid classes weekly. Strength training classes move at a slower tempo to avoid over-fatigue and ensure that there is time for active recovery and muscle growth in members’ training.

F45 is committed to providing members with fresh and innovative workouts and exercises. One of the ways that this is done is with their advanced technology incorporated into the class. For example, heart rate monitors are worn by members so they can receive their workout statistics and information.

Additionally, class movement and directions are displayed on screens, which means that members have more one-on-one time with the trainers and coaches leading the classes.

“Because most of the instructions throughout the classes are guided on the screens, the coaches are able to just focus on the members in the room,” studio manager John Mamati explained.

This time allows trainers to focus on their students more closely. Coaches are able to walk around the room, correct members’ form and challenge their classes. This personal attention on students is something that Mamati believes is unique about F45.

“It’s as close as you can get to a personal trainer experience in a class setting,” Mamati continued.

With so many gyms and training stations in Port Washington, Mamati shared what he believes sets F45 apart from others: “[Members] don’t need strength training at the gym on [their] own because [they] can get that here in the studio. I don’t think you can really get that piece of it outside of this.”

Because of the different types of classes offered everyday, members don’t need to leave the F45 studio to receive all the training they need. As opposed to other types of gyms and classes, F45 ensures that everything needed for members is cared for.

In addition to this structure, Mamati shares from past experience that not all instructors at other gyms have time to focus on their students.

“I’ve worked at multiple studios and I’ve had past jobs where they put so much on the coaches plate—regarding instructing the people what to do—during class that trainers don’t have time to make sure form is correct… The coaches [at F45] are only focused on the members and making sure that they are doing everything correctly throughout class,” he explained.

Although Mamati oversees and manages other studios in the F45 franchise, the Port Washington location is the first he has opened on Long Island.

“Port Washington was chosen because it’s a great location, and I like the community—it’s a very close-knit community and people are very close with each other,” Mamati said. “I just felt like Port Washington needed a place like this.”

For anyone interested in more information about F45, it can be found at www.f45training.com/portwashington/home