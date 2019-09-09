New Church To Hold Anti-Bullying Event

The Truth Center, a non-denominational Christian church, recently opened a new location in Port Washington at 2 Franklin Ave., across from the Port Washington train station.

“We began this journey five years ago and overcame several obstacles that hindered an earlier arrival,” Dr. Keith Pettus, elder, lead teacher and pastor, said in a release. “We’re so elated that it has finally been brought to fruition. We look forward to developing an authentic community of faith, one that transcends the norm by engaging real issues for real people. Our new location strengthens and expands our capacity to share truth while responding to the needs of the local Port Washington community.”

To welcome the community to the new church, the Truth Center will have a free back-to-school youth stage skit presentation titled Another Chance on Saturday, Sept. 14, at 12 p.m. after the Pride in Port parade.

“As our children head back to school, it’s so important that we reiterate the anti-bullying message,” Director of Worship and Arts Hope Allen said. “We want to teach kids how to stand up to bullying safely as well as develop healthy relationships. We all know that bullying can take on many forms from verbal and physical to emotional and cyber bullying, which can often link to greater challenges in a child’s life. Rather than just be well-intentioned, we wanted to be effective at reaching our youth in a way that they’d enjoy. So we’re using the creative arts to present Another Chance, a stage-play that is fun and relatable to young people.”

The story, filled with music, comedy and drama, follows the journey of a friendship tested by a bully and how a group of school students respond, explained Allen.

Following the 40-minute play, an interactive discussion on bullying and healthy friendships will be led by area professionals. Children ages 7 to 18 are welcomed. Refreshments will be served. Seating is limited.

“We want to be a safe haven where compelling, honest conversations can be had about common issues,” said Allen of why the event was so important for the church to hold. “Youth are experiencing and/or witnessing bullying at an alarming rate so we’re excited to partner with the community by sharing preventative safety tools for bullying. We also find it important to integrate empathy, kindness and character development education in this message because it empowers youth to be more supportive of one another and ultimately builds healthy relationships.”

RSVP for free tickets at www.anotherchanceplaytc.eventbrite.com.