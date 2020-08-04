NCPD: Water Rescue Sands Point

The Nassau County Police Department reports the details of a Water Rescue that occurred on Sunday, Aug. 2, at 6:50 p.m. in Sands Point.

According to Police, a male aided, 38, suffered a medical episode while jet skiing and was found face down in the water by a witness. New Rochelle Police Department responded and transported the aided to North Hempstead Beach Park in Port Washington. Port Washington Fire Department, Nassau County Police Marine Bureau and Nassau County Police Aviation Unit all responded. The aided was transported by Nassau County Police Aviation Unit to an area hospital, where he remains in serious condition.

-Submitted by the Nassau County Police Department