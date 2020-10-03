National Society Welcomes New Members

On Saturday, Sept. 12, The North Riding Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR), Manhasset installed new member Kuan Yin Knoll virtually via Zoom. Members attended the outdoor event and enjoyed beautiful weather at the home of registrar, Ves Gottlieb in Port Washington. Vice Regent Dolores Bryne and Chaplan Christine Izzo presided over the installation of new officers. New Regent Susan Murphy takes the lead position as regent allowing North Riding to continue its work of giving back to our community and historic preservation. NSDAR is a nonprofit organization. For membership inquires, visit www.nrcmanhasset.weebly.com.
—Submitted by the NSDAR