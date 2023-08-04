Music On The Lawn Summer Series

Starting August 8th and running through the 29th, the Sands Point Preserve Conservancy is hosting a series of concerts on its very own Great Lawn.

Every Tuesday, residents and non-residents alike can enjoy a wide range of music from multiple talented musicians. Tickets, regardless of the show, are priced at $35 for members and $40 for non-members, and are by the car, not person. Thus, one ticket could cover more than five people, depending on what type of vehicle you bring. Of course, that also covers parking, and in the event of rain, the concert will be moved inside and not rescheduled. Tickets for all but one of the days are purchased at the gate. For the finale concert, tickets can be purchased online (in advance) or at the gate. Ticket sales will start around 6:00 pm, when the gate opens, and the concert itself will start at 6:30 pm and go on until 8:00 pm.

As for the musicians, Flutissimo! will be the first to fill the air with, you guessed it, flutes. These four Long Island women have been playing for 20 years now and are truly one (or four) of a kind.

Next up, is the Port Jazz Project, which features a large group of Long Islanders. With hundreds of performances under their belt, there’s no doubt these musicians will be putting on a great show, regardless if you’re a fan of jazz.

For a more family-friendly event, Hopalong Andrew will deliver some cowboy-inspired music that’s great for kids and those who grew up watching cowboys in the ‘50s. He’ll be performing on August 22nd, and in conjunction with the performance, the Preserve will be opening its Woodland Playground.

And finally, there are the Yacht Lobsters, who plan on bringing a full and talented ensemble. Their music touches on the Soft Rock of both the ‘70s and early ‘80s while also incorporating some out-of-genre funk to keep the boat rocking.

Even better, Music on the Lawn will feature a number of food trucks and a spectacular sunset, so you might want to bring a blanket or two, and of course, your own food if that’s what you desire.