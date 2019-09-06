Mikey’s Snack Bags On Display

Meet the Editor

For the past two years, Christina Claus has been the editor of the Port Washington News. Over this time, she has been inspired by the stories she has heard and the people in the community who are always ready to offer a helping hand to others.

In addition, she is a regular contributor to Long Island Weekly (having interviewed celebrities from Adam Devine to Beth Dover of Orange Is The New Black), magazines and special sections. A native Long Islander, she graduated from Hofstra University. In her spare time, she enjoys spending time with her cavachon Stella, the most precious pup in all the land, taking BuzzFeed quizzes, spending time at the beach and watching Disney movies.