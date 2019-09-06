Mikey’s Snack Bags On Display

For two years, without having any formal art training, Port resident David Lo spent his evenings drawing popular cartoon characters, video game icons, and other illustrations on his son Michael’s paper lunch bags. Michael brought them home daily and saved them. When asked, Michael said he does not have a favorite bag. He “loves each and every one of them.” While the entire collection can be viewed on Instagram @mikeysnackbags, the children’s room of Port Washington Public Library will have many of them on display for the month of September so that patrons can see the illustrations up close.
—Submitted by the Port Washington Public Library