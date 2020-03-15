Michael P. Zenobio, 80, of Sands Point, passed away of natural causes on Feb. 26, 2020, surrounded by his beloved wife Theresa (Boccieri) of 58 years, his children, grandchildren and dear friends. He was born in the Bronx on Sept. 23, 1939, the son of the late Michael and the late Angela (Perluzzo) Zenobio, and brother of the late Stephanie (Zenobio) Riveaux. He graduated from New Utrecht High School class of 1957 and attended Baruch College. Michael married Theresa Marie Boccieri on June 3, 1961. Their early years were spent in Brooklyn and Malverne. The family moved to Sands Point in 1976. In addition to his beloved wife Theresa, he is survived by his children Michael, (Donna), John (Paula), Keith (Monica), Cris (Terri) and Tricia (James Metzger). His joy lay in the legacy that is his children. He taught them to live with vigor and meet life with strength, character, and care.

His legacy continues with the next Zenobio generation who share his pride in family and dedication to each other. He is survived by 10 grandchildren: John Jr. (Kerianne), Amanda, Ashley, Nicholas, Samantha, TJ, Kate, Lucas, Isabella and Thomas (Metzger). In the spirit of volunteerism, Michael served 25 years on the Board of Zoning and Appeals for the Village of Sands Point, and served several times as President of Harbor Acres Homeowners Association. He was a man who did not judge others and cooked for the homeless at St. Vincent de Paul Dismas House and Nourish Babylon. His faith was at the essence of who he was. He served his church, St. Peter of Alcantara, by volunteering in a variety of capacities from committees to building maintenance, restoration and long-term planning.

Visitation was held at Fairchild & Sons Funeral Chapel in Manhasset and Mass of Christian Burial was at St. Peter of Alcantara Church in Port Washington followed by interment at St. Charles Cemetery in Farmingdale. The family has asked that in lieu of flowers, Michael be remembered with a donation to St. Vincent de Paul Dismas House, 249 Broadway, Bethpage, NY 11714; SVDPLI.org, or Nourish Babylon, 12 Prospect St., Babylon, NY 11702; Christchurchbabylon.org.