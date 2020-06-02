Mayor Herrington Appoints Mary Jo Collins to Board of Trustees

Port Washington Resident Mary Jo Collins appointed to fill vacancy created by Herrington’s appointment to Mayor last month.

At the June 1 Board of Trustees meeting, Mayor Brian Herrington announced that he had appointed Mary Jo Collins to the Village Board of Trustees. Mary Jo Collins is an eight year resident of the Village of Flower Hill, having previously lived in Munsey Park and Plandome since 1995.

“I am proud to announce the appointment of Mary Jo Collins to fill the vacancy we had on the Board of Trustees and get the Board back up to full strength. Mary Jo has an extensive financial services background and as we navigate the current financial crisis created by the pandemic I think her expertise will be very helpful to us” said Mayor Herrington.

Collins currently is a fixed income salesperson with Imperial Capital LLC. She has a Bachelor’s of Science from Douglass College, Rutgers University and a Masters of Arts from Teachers College at Columbia University. She is married to Sean Collins and has two sons, Sean Jr. who is an accountant with Price Waterhouse Cooper and Matthew who is presently serving in the United States Navy.

“I am honored to serve the Village and give back to a community I care so much about. I believe my experience working in the private sector and as a mom who has raised two children here will provide valuable insights to how we manage the Village. I really appreciate Mayor Herrington giving me this opportunity” said Trustee Collins.

At the May 4th Board of Trustees Meeting, the Board appointed Herrington Mayor to serve out the rest of the term created by the passing of Mayor McNamara. This action created a vacancy on the Board of Trustees for a seat that was up for election in March of 2021.

“With a full Board of Trustees we will have all hands on deck to support our community through the COVID-19 outbreak. It has been great to see the response from our residents looking to help each other through our Village Volunteer Corps and on their own. We have entered Phase 1 of the NYS reopening plan and on June 1 the Village starts a new fiscal year. There are big things ahead for Flower Hill as we update how we do business to support our community in this new world and I know Mary Jo and the rest of the Board will be instrumental in those efforts.” Mayor Herrington said.