Marino Lodge In Port Washington Hosted Installation Ceremony

On March 17, the Order Sons & Daughters of Italy in America John Michael Marino Lodge No.1389 in Port Washington hosted the Installation Ceremony of its 2021-22 Lodge Council. It was the first time in the 95-year history of the Lodge that the installation ceremony was held utilizing Zoom technology vs. an in-person ceremony.

Peter Prudente was installed as the 47th President of the Lodge along with his council of 22 Lodge members.

Most notably, Prudente became an altruistic donor (one of 150 such donors in New York State in 2019) by donating his kidney to a Long Island woman in desperate need of a kidney transplant. The recipient of the kidney was someone totally unknown to Prudente.

In recognition of this and his long-standing community service, Prudente received the U.S. Congressional Award from Congressman Thomas Suozzi and was commissioned a Commonwealth of Kentucky Colonel by Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear. The Grand Lodge Order of the Elks awarded Peter the 2019-2020 Distinguished Citizens Award. In February 2019, the Grand Lodge of New York Order Sons & Daughters of Italy in America made Prudente the first recipient of its Positive Image Award—an award created by Grand Lodge President Anthony Naccarato at the New York State Commission for Social Justice’s 40th Anniversary Dinner Dance.

—Submitted by the John Michael Marino Lodge No.1389, Port Washington