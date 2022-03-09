Manorhaven Recognizes Growing Love Community Garden

During the Village of Manorhaven Board of Trustee meeting on Feb. 23, Mayor Jim Avena presented a plaque and roses to attendees of the Growing Love Community Garden board. The plaque was presented to acknowledge the extensive and beautiful work that Growing Love has accomplished over the past several years, all of which has beautified a previously neglected and overgrown section of the Nature Preserve.

“The Growing Love Community Garden is one of Port Washington’s most beloved open spaces,” Mayor Avena said. “We hope all residents of Port Washington come to enjoy its beauty while also taking a relaxing walk on the adjacent Nature Preserve Trail which traverses Sheets Creek and overlooks Manhasset Bay.”

The garden and trail are accessible through the Manorhaven Nature Preserve parking lot or a gate in the Lady of Fatima parking lot.

Visit growinglove.org for more information about the extensive breadth of work accomplished and planned by the organization.

—Submitted by the Village of Manorhaven