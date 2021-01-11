Manorhaven Multiplies The Creativity

Manorhaven Elementary School is utilizing a multidisciplinary approach, through the combination of mathematics and art, to teach students multiplication. Dr. Brevig’s third grade class showcased their artistry while creating multiplication arrays, the representation of multiplication and division using rows and columns of city buildings on the New York skyline. The activity, designed to help students model multiplication as repeated addition and further understand multiplication properties, enabled the class to become master balloon handlers using construction paper, photographs and string.

For more information about the Port Washington Union Free School District, visit the district’s website at www.portnet.org and like their Facebook page: @PortWashSchools.

—Submitted by the Port Washington School District