Manorhaven Boulevard Project Nearing Completion

    From top right; County Legislator Delia DeRiggi-Whitton, Manorhaven Mayor John Popeleski, Deputy Mayor Vincent Costa, resident architect Gary Crozier, project manager Rick Andrasick and Village Clerk Sharon Abramski during a July 7 meeting to discuss the final phases of the Manorhaven Boulevard project. (Contributed photo)

    Nassau County Legislator Delia DeRiggi-Whitton (D-Glen Cove) met with Manorhaven Village’s new Mayor John Popeleski, Deputy Mayor Vincent Costa and project managers on Thursday, July 7 to discuss progress on the $6 million Manorhaven Boulevard and the timeline for remaining work.
    The sidewalks, curbs, handicap ramps, brick-stamped concrete, plazas, and nostalgic lampposts have already been installed, and milling, other roadwork preparation, and paving is scheduled to take place in July. Final touches such as benches, bus shelters, plantings and trash receptacles are set for installation in August, and the overall project is scheduled for completion by early September.
    “I am delighted by the progress that we are witnessing as Manorhaven Boulevard’s transformation nears completion,” Legislator DeRiggi-Whitton said. “I am confident that residents, pedestrians and business owners will agree that our investment in Manorhaven’s future was well worth the patience they demonstrated during construction.”
    —Submitted by the office of Legislator Delia DeRiggi-Whitton

