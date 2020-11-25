Make Port Festive And Bright

Adopt a lamppost for the holidays

Everyone loves the decorated lampposts along Main Street during the holidays, and we need them this year more than ever. The fresh garland, lights and bright red bows add a festive touch to our beautiful town.

The Port Washington Chamber of Commerce is offering all businesses, organizations and families the opportunity to adopt a lamppost for the holidays. What a great way to show your love of Port Washington.

You can adopt a lamppost for a donation of $100 per lamppost and receive a beautiful certificate suitable for framing. Donors of $1,000 or more will be recognized as “Holiday Angels” and will receive a beautiful plaque. Of course, donations of any amount are greatly appreciated.

Include the following information with your donation: business, organization or family, address, contact name, phone or email, holiday angel donation ($1,000+), Adopt a lamppost ($100 per lamppost), Holiday donation $50, $25, other. If paying by check, make payable to and mail to: Port Washington Chamber of Commerce, P.O. Box 121, Port Washington, NY 11050. To pay by credit card, email the Port Washington Chamber with your phone number and someone will get back to you regarding payment.

—Submitted by the Port Washington Chamber of Commerce