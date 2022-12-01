Holiday toy and food drive

Members of the Port Washington Chamber of Commerce are joining with Port Washington Police Detective Anthony Guzzello to collect toys and food for children in Port Washington. The program, in its twenty-first year, is called “Make A Child Smile.” The children who will receive the donations live in our community.

Detective Guzzello, who created this Port Washington holiday tradition, says “The joy you receive from knowing your donation can ‘make a child smile’ will make your own holidays so much more meaningful and memorable.”

Port’s residents and businesses are being asked for donations of non-perishable food and new, unwrapped toys to be brought to any of the participating Chamber of Commerce members listed below. If anyone prefers to make a monetary donation, the check should be made payable to the Port Washington Chamber of Commerce Toy Fund and brought to any of the same locations or mailed to: Port Washington Chamber of Commerce, P.O. Box 121, Port Washington, NY 11050. Monetary donations will be used to purchase gift cards and toys at stores in town. The collection will run from Friday, Nov. 25 through Friday, Dec. 16.

Chamber president Debbie Greco hopes our community will support this holiday drive in the same generous spirit that has been shown in the past. For more information, email the Chamber of Commerce office at: office@pwcoc.org.

Donations can be brought to any of the following Chamber of Commerce members:

3V Dental, 91 Main St.

Alper’s Hardware, 81 Main St.

Anthony’s World of Floors, 49 Manorhaven Blvd.

Ayhan’s Mediterranean Marketplace, 93 Main St.

Ayhan’s Shish Kebab, 283 Main St.

Bach 2 Rock, 1015 Port Washington Blvd.

Daniel Gale Sotheby’s, 350 Main St.

Delux Transportation, 62 Main St. Diane’s Place, 191 Main St.

Dime Bank, 1000 Port Washington Blvd.

Evolution Pilates, 2 Shore Rd.

Falconer Florist, 8 S. Maryland Ave.

Flatiron Pediatrics, 14 Vanderventer Ave. Suite 210

Happy Montessori School, 40 Pleasant Ave.

Healthy Kids Pediatrics, 211 Main St.

Hunold Pharmacy, 94 Main St.

Mathnasium of Port Washington, 938 Port Washington Blvd.

Port Washington Federal Credit Union, 157 Main St.

Prine Podiatry, 36B Main St.

Sands Point Center for Health & Rehab, 1440 Port Wash. Blvd.

Steiner’s Pastry Shop, 148 Main St

The Cooking Lab, 160 Main St.

Tominaga Shouten, 169A Main St.

Vincent Smith General Store, 189 Main St.

Yummy Gyro, 82 Main St.

—Submitted by the Port Washington Chamber of Commerce