Looking Ahead: New Technology For The New Decade

By Gwendolyn Seto

It’s simply unquestionable: within the past decade, technology has rampantly improved, and will continue to improve with every passing moment of the day. Its sheer capability and effectiveness have skyrocketed due to the fervent efforts of engineers and inventors. As a new epoch—the 2020s—rolls in, there is much to anticipate within the realm of gadgets. We begin a new era of a new decade: a clean slate for heightening innovation, for the overarching goals of increasing efficiency, knowledge, and safety.

Riding along these trends is the Apple Corporation. It is arguably one of the most influential brands in the world, and has created ripples within the spheres of technology and economics by becoming a household name ever since the first iPhone debuted in 2007. Now, with every passing year, the company continually creates new products as the tastes of the public evolve. In late 2019, for example, three different iPhones were released to the public: the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and the iPhone 11 Pro Max. These new devices have been praised for their high-quality cameras and long-lasting battery life, two qualities that are extremely important in the social media age where young adults are constantly expressing themselves through snapshots.

Additionally, Apple recently unveiled a new computer, the Mac Pro. With all of its add-ons, including extra storage, the price totals out to quite a substantial amount: nearly $53,000—perhaps a bit more than what the average consumer would wish to pay for their desktop. Heading into the New Year, there have been rumors that Apple plans to unveil further devices, such as the iPhone 12 and an upgraded Apple Watch series. There has been much speculation about what these products may entail, such as the possibility of Touch ID returning to new iPhones, or the incorporation of an infrared lens to cameras to enhance photo quality and aesthetics.

Another compelling piece to look forward to in the future—and possibly purchase— includes a headline-making vehicle called the Tesla Cybertruck. Elon Musk displayed this invention in November 2019, wherein it was proclaimed to be ultra-durable and essentially bulletproof. Ironically, when a metal ball was hurled at the vehicle to prove these characteristics, the glass windows shattered. Nevertheless, this particular electric truck stands out from the crowd due to its unconventional boxy, angular nature rather than the typical streamlined shape of average cars. Further juxtaposition from the mainstream arises from the fact that this new pick-up truck cannot fit into standard garages. Thus, a new garage called the Cybunker is currently being engineered to accommodate it. So far, pre-orders for this vehicle are open, but actual production will not begin until 2021.

The health sector is also a realm where new technology thrives. One major pressing problem among the elderly is dementia, which is, unfortunately, incurable. Lately, there has been a sharp increase in production of robots and digital devices so that the afflicted can cope. These include robotic pets, which help increase social skills, and virtual reality that mentally “transports” viewers to different places all across the globe.

Other helpful devices consist of robots can also remind people to do certain tasks and GPS tracking systems, in case people wander and become lost. The uptick in digital technology for dealing with dementia is spurred greatly in part due to the recent failures in creating functional medicine for patients, as well as the increasing scientific evidence that robotic companions are supportive. Unfortunately, many robots are extremely expensive and cost thousands of dollars. In the recent future, these tools will hopefully become more affordable so that more people would be able to use them and reap the associated benefits.

From a national perspective, new technology is planned to to keep the United States safe.

Hypersonic missiles—missiles that travel faster than the speed of sound—may prove problematic, especially since countries like Russia and China have been recently creating and testing these weapons. Due to the possibility of attacks, the Pentagon intends to use modern sensor technology to detect and track these missiles down. It may prove to be a difficult feat, since these weapons can travel at tremendous speeds—five times the speed of sound. Major work needs to be done, but it will better protect our nation.

As we march forward day by day, new innovations will inevitably arise. It’s time to embrace them and the future that encompasses it.

—Gwendolyn Seto is an 11th grader attending Manhasset High School. She enjoys reading and writing