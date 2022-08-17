Long Island Reach to Honor Port Washington Mental Health Advocates from Project H.E.L.P. Long Island

With mental health needs at an all-time high, non-profit organizations such as Long Island Reach and Project H.E.L.P. (Health, Education & Life Programs) Long Island, both of Port Washington, are working together to provide stability, counseling services and life-saving supports such as behavioral health and addiction counseling for those that seek help. In recognition of this collective effort and for mental health awareness, Long Island Reach will be hosting its Summer Soirée on Wednesday, Aug. 17at 5:30 p.m. at LaMotta’s Dockside Restaurant (Port Washington), and to honor mental health advocates Jeffrey Stone and Kathy Levinson, Ph.D. from Project H.E.L.P Long Island.

“After seeing and hearing from people on a continual basis and recognizing the seriousness of addiction and mental illness, as well as the effects it has on our community, we felt compelled to help individuals and families across Long Island. Project H.E.L.P. Long Island is composed of selfless, community-minded residents and professionals that work to help others,” commented Jeffrey Stone, president of Project H.E.L.P. Long Island.

Levinson’s dedication to the community has been in her heart since childhood and continues with Project H.E.L.P. Long Island, providing mental health counseling and support for chemical dependency. For more than 20 years, she has devoted herself to volunteerism and several community organizations including Port Washington Counseling Center for Drugs and Alcohol, the Port Washington Senior Center as well as Long Island Reach.

Long Island Reach’s Summer Soirée will provide for an opportunity for the community to come together in support of both organizations, while recognizing both Stone and Levinson for their dedication and achievements. Event proceeds will benefit Long Island Reach’s support services, mental health counseling, and therapy programs for people in crisis.

To register, purchase tickets, or sponsor, please visit: www.longislandreach.org/summer-soiree.

For more information, contact Karen Signoracci at karen@karenscs.com or 516-459-9386.

—Submitted by Long Island Reach