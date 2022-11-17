Long Island Reach Donates Backpacks To Children And Families

In a continuing effort to support the youth of Long Island communities, Long Island Reach, a multi-service agency providing a broad range of rehabilitative and treatment services to youth and their families, donated 32 backpacks to 32 families in need. The backpacks, which were filled with various age and grade-appropriate supplies, were delivered directly to families in need in the towns of Long Beach, Franklin Square and Port Washington as well as to Long Island Reach’s teen pregnancy alternative school program.

Long Island Reach looks to enrich the lives of children across Long Island and strives to make a difference in any way they can. The contribution efforts coordinated by Long Island Reach’s board members, staff, and community residents occurred in September for the new school year. Each of the recipient families and children were grateful for the help during these difficult and challenging times.

About Long Island Reach:

For 50 years Long Island Reach has served community residents, providing comprehensive social, psychological, educational and legal assistance to individuals and families. Long Island Reach reaches out to troubled youth and families to help them learn better ways to cope with their pain, enhance their self-esteem, develop their self-awareness, treat their chemical dependency issues, and create alternatives to self-destructive behavior. Their goal is to provide a comprehensive delivery of service systems to a high-risk population of residents of all ages and their families. They offer mental health counseling, treatment, chemical dependency and group therapy without regard to the ability to pay. To learn more visit, https://longislandreach.org.

—Submitted by Long Island Reach