Long Island Author Event With Ellen Meister & Daniel Paisner

Sunday Oct. 9 at 3 p.m.

Join us for not one, but two Long Island authors. Both Ellen Meister and Daniel Paisner have just released new books and will not only discuss their latest novels, but will interview each other about their other works, the creative process, and what it’s like to be an author in 2022.

Released in August 2022, Ellen Meister’s latest book Take My Husband, will appeal to anyone who’s been driven up a wall by their spouse. This dark comedy is the perfect post-pandemic read, especially for those who made it through lockdown with a significant other and sometimes thought, “One of us has got to go.” Ellen Meister is the author of several novels, including The Rooftop Party, Love Sold Separately, Dorothy Parker Drank Here, and The Other Life. Ellen is also an editor, book coach, ghostwriter, and frequent contributor to Long Island Woman Magazine. She teaches creative writing at Long Island University Hutton House Lectures.

Daniel Paisner is a Port Washington resident and released his latest novel, Balloon Dog, in June 2022. This work tells the story of an art heist gone wrong and a series of midlife crises gone sideways. It’s “darkly funny and painfully true,” according to best-selling novelist Laura Zigman, as it seems to have something to say about art and what it means to matter. Balloon Dog is Mr. Paisner’s fourth novel, but he is perhaps best known for his work as a best-selling ghostwriter. He has collaborated with such celebrities as Whoopi Goldberg, Serena Williams, John Kasich, Denzel Washington, and Ron Darling, as well as longtime Port Washington resident Krystyna Chiger, co-author of the haunting (and, ultimately, hopeful) Holocaust memoir The Girl in the Green Sweater. He is also the host of the popular podcast As Told To, which features conversations with his fellow ghostwriters.

Books will be available for purchase and signing. This event is sponsored by the Friends of the Library.

—Submitted by the

Port Washington Public Library