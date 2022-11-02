Local Swimmers Make Waves To Fight Cancer

Since 2004, Swim Across America’s TEAM HOPE has been “making waves to fight cancer.” This summer, 60 pool swimmers and 7 open water swimmers combined to raise over $89,000 for cancer research, treatment and prevention.

This brings TEAM HOPE’S nineteen year total to over $1.4 million, benefitting the SAA Research Lab at MSKCC, the Feinstien Institute at Northwell Health, the Cold Stream Harbor Laboratory and the MD Anderson Children’s Cancer Hospital.

The signature pool event saw 60 swimmers swim a mile, half mile or best effort at North Hempstead Country Club. It was a great swim, followed by a fun-filled NHCC BBQ, and over $56,000 was raised. TEAM HOPE is extremely grateful to the membership, management and staff of NHCC for hosting such a successful event. Also a great success was the open water swim where 7 TEAM HOPE swimmers swam a mile at Pryibil Beach and raised over $33,000.

TEAM HOPE is already looking forward to next year, its 20th. If you are interested in “making waves to fight cancer” by swimming, volunteering or donating, please contact TEAM HOPE Captain Mike Ford at mnford@aol.com.

—Submitted by TEAM HOPE